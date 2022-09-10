William, Prince Of Wales Releases Statement Of Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II – “The World Lost A Leader, I Lost A Grandmother”

William, Prince of Wales has released a moving statement about the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and how her guidance to him throughout his life will help him in his new role. He’s also pledged his full support to his father, the new King Charles III.
Prince William was at his father’s side this morning as the new monarch was officially proclaimed King Charles III. This afternoon, he took to Instagram, where he posted this statement of tribute.
