Will Forte To Star In ‘Win Or Lose’, Pixar’s First Longform Series For Disney+

Will Forte is getting animated.

The Last Man on Earth star is to voice the lead character in Win or Lose, Pixar’s first longform series for Disney+.

He will voice the character of Coach Dan in the series, which follows a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game.

Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges.

It will air in 2023.

The casting was announced at Disney’s D23 expo.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly had Will Arnett rather than Will Forte. Apologies to all concerned.