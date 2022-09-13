‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Apologizes To HBO For Forgetting To Thank Them In “My Other Speeches” As Drama Wins Emmy Limited Series Trophy

“I forgot to thank HBO in my other speeches,” said White Lotus creator Mike White tonight as the show won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

“Franny, Casey, Nora, I love you,” White added to HBO’s Drama boss Francesca Orsi, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys and SVP, Original Programming Nora Skinner. “I know it’s an unconditional love, but sorry.”

Coming into tonight off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys and 20 nominations in total, the White created White Lotus was widely seen as a favorite to take the big prize tonight. In a category up against Hulu’s Dopesick, The Dropout and Pam and Tommy, plus Netflix’s Inventing Anna, White Lotus‘ only real competition was the Micheal Keaton-led opioid crisis miniseries from Danny Strong.

Depicting the selfish, overly privileged and duplicitous vacationing guests at an upmarket Hawaiian resort, the six-episode offering from HBO debuted on July 11. Coming back for a second season with an almost whole new cast and an Italian backdrop, White Lotus Season 1 starred Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

Earlier in the night, Bartlett won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Emmy. The actor who played the addiction besotted resort manager was up against cast mates Zahn and Lacy in the category. During the show’s second hour, Coolidge took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Daddario, Rothwell, Sweeney and Britton were also nominated in the same category. Giving two previous speeches Monday, White himself won for White Lotus directing and writing categories too.

Emmy winner Coolidge, who plays Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus is set to return for Season 2 on the Warner Bros Discovery-owned premium cabler. Which is to say, you may see her and Mike White at an upcoming Emmys soon