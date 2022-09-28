Four Board BCDF Pictures Lucy Hale-Nat Wolff Romantic Comedy ‘Which Brings Me To You’

EXCLUSIVE: John Gallagher Jr., Britne Oldford, Genevieve Angelson, and Alexander Hodge have joined BCDF Pictures’ Which Brings Me To You.

They join previously announced cast members Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff. Peter Hutchings (The Hating Game, Then Came You) is directing the screenplay written by Keith Bunin (Onward, Horns), adapted from the acclaimed novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond.

Which Brings Me To You tells the story of Jane (Hale), a freelance journalist, and Will (Wolff), a photographer, who are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. After the pair sneak off to hook up in the coat room, all signs point to an empty one-night stand. Instead, over the next 24 hours, they share stories of their most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves, heartbreak and whirlwind romances, discovering each other through hilarious and sometimes tragic tales. Gallagher will play Wallace, a celebrated but tortured writer and love interest of Jane. Oldford will portray Audrey, a talented but struggling musician who forms a serious relationship with Will. Angelson plays Eve, a Brooklyn bohemian who takes Will under her wing during his undergrad years. Hodge plays Elton, a mysterious character who brings Jane along with him on his college adventures.

Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producing. Mister Smith International handled global sales on the film. Filming is underway in New Jersey.

John Gallagher, Jr. is a Tony Award winning actor and musician, who most recently reunited with director Michael Mayer in the new Avett Brothers’ musical Swept Away. On the feature side, he was recently seen in Abandoned opposite Emma Roberts and Michael Shannon, and Gone In The Night with Winona Ryder. Over the past year, John was featured in a number of high-profile series and film projects that include: a recurring guest star role for the hit HBO series Westworld and HBO Max’s Love Life; Amazon Studio’s anthology series Modern Love opposite Sofia Boutella; The Best Of Enemies opposite Sam Rockwell and Taraji P. Henson; Will Eubank’s Underwater opposite Kristen Stewart for 20th Century Fox.

Oldford was recently seen in the 3rd season of the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy as “Fei aka Number 3” in the Sparrow Academy, which is currently streaming worldwide. Up next, Oldford will co-star with Rachel Weisz in the upcoming Amazon series Dead Ringers from Alice Birch, Sean Durkin, and Annapurna studios. On the big screen, Oldford had a supporting role in the Twentieth Century Fox feature Free Guy, opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Angelson can be seen starring in the current and 5th season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. This year, she also had major recurring roles on both Apple’s The Afterparty and NBC’s New Amsterdam, and appeared in the final season of This Is Us. She is best known for her starring role on Amazon’s critically-acclaimed Good Girls Revolt.

Hodge is best known to audiences for his immensely popular role of “Andrew,” the “Asian Bae,” on Issa Rae’s groundbreaking, Emmy Award-nominated HBO Series Insecure. He’s awaiting the release of Crazy Rich Asians Writer Adele Lim’s upcoming feature directorial debut in a Lionsgate Comedy, opposite Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park and Sherry Cola. Hodge also recently wrapped production on the Netflix series Wellmania from the popular Australian Comedian Celeste Barber and on the independent feature Skaters from writer/director Cynthia Arzaga Fredette.

Gallagher is repped by Gersh, Range, and Yorn Levine. Oldford is repped by Paradigm, Authentic and Goodman Genow. Angelson is repped by UTA and Industry. Hodge is repped by Innovative, Brillstein, and Johnson Shapiro.