‘What Josiah Saw’ Filmmaker Vincent Grashaw Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Vincent Grashaw has signed with Gersh for representation.

Grashaw is a writer, director and producer who most recently directed and produced the horror-thriller What Josiah Saw, which premiered to critical praise at the Fantasia Film Festival and garnered several awards on the festival circuit, before being acquired by Shudder for release on August 4th.

He will next direct the boxing dramedy Bang Bang, with Randomix Productions’ Ran Namerode and Angelia Adzic producing alongside Cole Payne of Traverse Media. The original spec script was written by Grashaw’s fellow Gersh client, Will Janowitz. The project is fully financed and actively being cast by Sig De Midguel & Stephen Vincent, with production to kick off later this fall.

Grashaw’s past work includes the 2017 drama And Then I Go, based on the 2004 novel Project X by Jim Shepard. Premiering at the Los Angeles Film Festival, the film starred Melanie Lynskey, Justin Long and Tony Hale. The multi-hyphenate made his directorial debut with the juvenile reform thriller Coldwater, which premiered at SXSW 2013, having begun his career as a producer with Evan Glodell’s 2011 Sundance hit Bellflower. That film in which Glodell also starred was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards, with Grashaw and Glodell sharing a nom for the John Cassavetes Award.