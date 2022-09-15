Sara David & Kathy McGee Elected Vice Presidents Of WGA East

Sara David, running unopposed, has been elected vice president of the WGA East representing online media members, and Kathy McGee beat two other candidates to become vice president representing members working in the broadcast/cable/streaming news sector.

David, a digital editor at Paramount+/Viacom CBS for unscripted series, currently serves on the WGA East Council, the guild’s governing body. McGee, a news writer at WCBS New York City, has served on the guild’s Council and on its Committee for Inclusion and Equity.

This is the guild’s first election since its members voted overwhelmingly in June to amend the WGAE constitution and restructure the guild to ensure a more “balanced representation” among its three work sectors: film/television/streaming, broadcast/cable/streaming news, and online media.

In the only other contested race, six members, all incumbents, have been re-elected to serve on the Council representing the film/TV/streaming sector: Erica Saleh, A.M. Homes, Monica Lee Bellais, Gina Gionfriddo, Tian Jun Gu and Kaitlin Fontana.

Two other candidates, running unopposed to represent the online media sector, also were elected to the Council. They are Susan Rinkunas and Jessica Schulberg.

The Council now consists of 20 Council members — 12 film/TV/streaming Council members, five online media Council members, and three broadcast/cable/streaming news Council members — plus five officers: president, secretary-treasurer, and three vice presidents, one from each work sector.

Election of the guild’s president, secretary-treasurer and vice president representing the film/TV/streaming sector will be held next year.

Finishing their two-year terms with another year in office are President Michael Winship, Secretary-Treasurer Christopher Kyle, and Lisa Takeuchi Cullen as vice president now representing the Film/TV/streaming sector.