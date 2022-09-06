Vince Staples To Headline & EP Eponymous Scripted Comedy Series At Netflix

Rapper Vince Staples is set to headline his own scripted comedy series at Netflix. The streamer has given a series order to The Vince Staples Show, starring and executive produced by the critically acclaimed artist, actor and creator, from Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society.

Set in Long Beach, CA, the fictional series is loosely inspired by Staples’ life.

Entergalactic creator Ian Edelman and executive producer Maurice Williams will serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Staples, Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. The series marks a reunion for Edelman, Williams and Barris, the three of whom executive produced Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix special, Entergalactic. Additionally, Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

Staples recently filmed White Men Can’t Jump, 20th Century Studios’ reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, and has been cast in Showtime comedy pilot The Wood, based on the 1999 film. He also released Limbo Beach, a graphic novel, in July 2022. Staples has released four studio albums, Summertime 06, Big Fish Theory, FM! and his self-titled album in July 2021. He most recently released an album titled Ramona Park Broke My Heart through Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records on April 8, 2022.