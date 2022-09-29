Vice Re-Ups News Chief Subrata De Following Emmy Success

EXCLUSIVE: Subrata De, who oversees all news coverage at Vice Media, is staying with the youth-focused company.

De, who is EVP, News and Global Head of Programming and Development, at Vice has extended her contract for another two years.

It comes after Vice won ten Emmys at the News and Documentary Emmy Awards last night.

Under De’s watch, Vice News has covered the most pressing stories of the day for Millennials and Gen Z audiences including Roe v. Wade, gun violence, Ukraine, political extremism, climate change, online scams, human trafficking and Afghanistan, where De was heavily involved in helping people evacuate when the Taliban took over.

The Vice World News brand launched in 2020 and Vice News on Showtime is currently airing its third season and has been renewed for season four.

The brand launched on TikTok earlier this year and has over 2M followers as well as nearly 3M followers on Instagram. Vice World News is also available on Twitch and the company plans to launch a FAST channel later this year.

De was promoted to the role in 2020, having previously been Senior Executive Producer, Long Form, Vice News. She oversees all aspects of the company’s news content internationally and leads Vice News’ longform unit, long lead development programming, and editorial staffing.

The former ABC exec, she was Vice President of Newsgathering at the network, reports to Jesse Angelo, President News & Entertainment, Vice Media Group.

At last night’s News and Documentary Emmy Awards, Vice picked up awards including Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage for its Vice News Tonight report Inside the Battle for Jerusalem, Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form for its report Yemen: The Forgotten War and Best News Coverage: Long Form for its Vice on Showtime segment Return of the Taliban.