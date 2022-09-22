Verve Elevates Five Agents To Leadership Roles Across Several Teams

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has made several key promotions this week across the motion picture and television literary teams with Partners Felicia Prinz and Chris Noriega being upped to Co-Heads overseeing the Television Literary Team, Parker Davis and Liz Parker will assume the Co-Head mantle of the Motion Picture Literary Team, and Tyler Reynolds has been promoted to head the Television Director Team. Reynolds will report to Prinz and Noriega. In these newly created positions, Prinz, Noriega, Davis, Parker, and Reynolds will be responsible for the day-to-day management of their respective teams while working alongside the Partnership to streamline decision making, communication and to provide strategic support.

“As Verve continues to scale, we realize that empowering our valuable colleagues is the best way to maintain our unique work culture while providing the best creative representation in the business,” said the Partnership. “Felicia, Chris, Parker, Liz, and Tyler are highly respected by their colleagues, industry peers, and clients; our entire community will benefit as they continue to help push our business forward every day.”

Prinz joined the agency in 2013 to help support and build out the agency’s growing television literary business, successfully growing the team, shepherding a number of clients into lucrative overalls, and establishing a roster of showrunners and creators. She was promoted to Partner in 2020. Prinz works with Stephany Folsom, Allison Schroeder, April Blair, Milo Ventimiglia and DiVide Pictures, Sarah Watson, Micah Schraft, Ben Queen, Katie Wech, Kim Harrison, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Adele Lim, Johnny Norris and Arika Mittman.

Noriega, who worked in finance before pivoting to entertainment, joined Verve in 2012 and was promoted to agent in the TV Lit team in 2013. In 2017, Noriega was last year was promoted to Partner, marking the first assistant to partner leap at the agency. Noriega works with Academy Award-winning director Peter Ramsey, Shion Takeuchi, Shauna McGarry, Zeb Wells, Shannon Tindle, Tom Bernardo, Dan Bulla, Sono Patel and Michael Johnathan Smith.

Davis was employee number five when he joined the agency in 2011 and was promoted to agent in the Motion Picture Literary team in 2012. Davis has had more client scripts featured on The Black List than any other agent in the past 5 years. Davis works with Emily Carmichael, James Morosini, Richard Wong, Sarah Streicher, Evan Daugherty, Arkasha Stevenson and Sarah Rothschild.

Parker, who joined the agency in 2018, moving from New York to LA to start Verve’s publishing division, has since grown the team and expanded the group to include Media Rights and Audio, with the group set to release 25 books this year. Parker has also been on the frontier of discovering and transitioning talent on Reddit’s /NoSleep page and has published two of her own novels. Parker works with Sarah Edmondson, Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur, Chrysta Bilton, The Query Brothers, Suzanne Rindell, Gaby Dunn and Mikki Daughtry.

Reynolds joined Verve in 2021 as part of Verve’s acquisition of New Deal Mfg. Co. where he had been for seven years, working with founder Paul Alan Smith as they built one of the most successful television director businesses in town, a business he has continued to service and grow during his time at Verve. Reynolds works with Niels Arden Oplev, Allen Coulter, Tawfik Abu Wael, Oded Ruskin, Adam Arkin, Milena Govich, Leslie Libman, Sheelin Choksey, Reza Tabrizi, Carl Weathers, John Casavetes Award winner Jim McKay and Jared Christopher.