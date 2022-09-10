Venice Film Festival Winners: Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell Take Top Acting Prizes – Updating Live

Refresh for latest…: The 79th Venice Film Festival officially draws to a close this evening, with prizewinners about to be announced inside the Sala Grande. The main jury, presided over by Julianne Moore, will present the Golden Lion along with a host of other awards before the hour is out (scroll below for the list which is being updated live).

It was a packed 10 days on the Lido with star power — and strong opinion — in abundance, even if there didn’t appear to be a major breakout as we’ve seen in recent years. Among the best reviewed films was Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. From Searchlight, it heralded McDonagh’s return to Venice after 2017’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri took the Best Screenplay prize before going on to myriad wins elsewhere and two Oscars.

Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All (MGM), starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, and Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Participant/HBO) made a mark. Netflix pics were a mixed bag with many praising Romain Gavras’ kinetic French-language Athena while Alejandro G Inarritu’s Bardo divided some. Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating Blonde finally had its debut with Deadline’s review widely positive.

Other notable titles include Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, Santiago Mitre’s Agentina 1985 and Jafar Panahi’s No Bears.

On the acting front, Cate Blanchett was lauded for her lead turn in Todd Field’s Tar from Focus while Brendan Fraser scored plaudits for Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (A24).

Still, as with any festival, Venice can offer up surprises when it confers trophies. What’s certain is that any film that takes honors here means it’s not the last we’ll be hearing about it through awards season.

We’ll know more in just a little while so check back for updates.

VENICE 79

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Taylor Russell, Bones And All

HORIZONS

Best Film

World War III; dir: Houman Seyidi

Best Director

Vera; dirs: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Special Jury Prize

Bread and Salt; dir: Damian Kocur

Best Actress

Vera Gemma, Vera

Best Actor

Mohsen Tanabandeh, World War III

Best Screenplay

Fernando Guzzoni, Blanquita

Best Short Film

Snow In September; dir: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

LION OF THE FUTURE – LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM

Saint Omer; dir: Alice Diop

HORIZONS EXTRA

Audience Award

Nezouh, dir: Soudade Kaadan

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary

Fragments of Paradise; dir: KD Davison

Best Restored Film

Branded To Kill

VENICE IMMERSIVE

Best Experience

The Man Who Couldn’t Leave; dir: Chen Singing

Grand Jury Prize

From the Main Square; dir: Pedro Harres

Special Jury Prize

Eggscape; dir: German Heller