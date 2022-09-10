Venice Film Festival Winners: Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell Take Top Acting Prizes – Updating Live

Refresh for latest…: The 79th Venice Film Festival officially draws to a close this evening, with prizewinners about to be announced inside the Sala Grande. The main jury, presided over by Julianne Moore, will present the Golden Lion along with a host of other awards before the hour is out (scroll below for the list which is being updated live).
It was a packed 10 days on the Lido with star power — and strong opinion — in abundance, even if there didn’t appear to be a major breakout as we’ve seen in recent years. Among the best reviewed films was Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. From Searchlight, it heralded McDonagh’s return to Venice after 2017’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri took the Best Screenplay prize before going on to myriad wins elsewhere and two Oscars.
Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All (MGM), starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, and Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Participant/HBO) made a mark. Netflix pics were a mixed bag with many praising Romain Gavras’ kinetic French-language Athena while Alejandro G Inarritu’s Bardo divided some. Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating Blonde finally had its debut with Deadline’s review widely positive.
Other notable titles include Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, Santiago Mitre’s Agentina 1985 and Jafar Panahi’s No Bears.
On the acting front, Cate Blanchett was lauded for her lead turn in Todd Field’s Tar from Focus while Brendan Fraser scored plaudits for Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (A24).
Still, as with any festival, Venice can offer up surprises when it confers trophies. What’s certain is that any film that takes honors here means it’s not the last we’ll be hearing about it through awards season.
We’ll know more in just a little while so check back for updates.
VENICE 79
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best Actor
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Taylor Russell, Bones And All
HORIZONS
Best Film
World War III; dir: Houman Seyidi
Best Director
Vera; dirs: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
Special Jury Prize
Bread and Salt; dir: Damian Kocur
Best Actress
Vera Gemma, Vera
Best Actor
Mohsen Tanabandeh, World War III
Best Screenplay
Fernando Guzzoni, Blanquita
Best Short Film
Snow In September; dir: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
LION OF THE FUTURE – LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM
Saint Omer; dir: Alice Diop
HORIZONS EXTRA
Audience Award
Nezouh, dir: Soudade Kaadan
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Documentary
Fragments of Paradise; dir: KD Davison
Best Restored Film
Branded To Kill
VENICE IMMERSIVE
Best Experience
The Man Who Couldn’t Leave; dir: Chen Singing
Grand Jury Prize
From the Main Square; dir: Pedro Harres
Special Jury Prize
Eggscape; dir: German Heller
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.