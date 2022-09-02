Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver and dozens more.

Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido legend Catherine Deneuve, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa Thompson, jury president Julianne Moore, and former U.S. senator and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton with her daughter Chelsea.

Also making an appearance, via a special taped message, was Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The event runs through Saturday, September 10, with plenty of big names and buzzy films still to come. We will update the gallery daily with the latest red carpet pics and more, so check back often. Meanwhile, you can catch up on all the news, reviews, interviews, trailers, videos and more from Venice 2022 by clicking here. Caio,