UTA’s Brett Hansen Joins Paradigm Talent Agency

Brett Hansen, who has spent 22 years at UTA, is moving to Paradigm Talent Agency.

Hansen, who was a partner at UTA, becomes a senior content agent at Paradigm. He will join he agency’s senior leadership group working across both unscripted and scripted television.

During his time at UTA, where he started in the mailroom, he has represented clients including SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions, Propagate Content, Bunim/Murray Productions, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston and Sean Combs.

He was formerly head of UTA’s Alternative TV division but moved to a different role in October 2020 after David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson were named co-heads of the agency’s unscripted television department.

After graduating UTA’s Agent Training Program, Hansen worked as an assistant on the desks of television literary department head Sue Naegle and UTA co-founder Peter Benedek. He was promoted to television lit agent in 2001 and switched his focus to unscripted television in 2004. Hansen was named partner in 2010.

He also represented clients including Michael Davies’ Embassy Row, Monkey Kingdom, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia, Chris Collins and Lydia Tenaglia’s Zero Point Zero Production, Andy Lassner, Kevin O’Leary, Bob Harper, Terry Crews and Joel McHale.

He is based in LA.

“Brett’s extensive expertise and relationships in television bring an added dimension to our representation of creators in both scripted and unscripted programming,” said Paradigm Talent Agency Managing Partner Andrew Ruf. “Along with our parent company Paradigm Entertainment’s recent launch of Paradigm Media Entertainment, we continue to expand our clients’ access to creatively and financially rewarding opportunities across all media.”

“I’m excited to join Paradigm’s innovative team as it builds a unique representation platform designed to serve clients in today’s rapidly shifting media landscape,” Hansen added.