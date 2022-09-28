UTA Names 18-Year Company Vet Allan Haldeman Head Of Its NY Office

Allan Haldeman, whose 18-year career at UTA has traced a familiar arc from mailroom to partner, has been named the head of the company’s New York office.

The exec rose to become co-head of UTA’s literary department and will now also work to unlock more opportunities in New York, where the company set up shop in 2011 with just a handful of agents. A press release about the promotion described the company’s New York outpost as a “fast-growing office critical to UTA’s business and future global potential.”

A little more than a decade after the company started operating in New York, it now has a workforce of 350 in New York across all major business categories, including film, television, theatre, publishing, music, marketing, news, fashion and more. One milestone came in 2014 when the company acquired N.S. Bienstock, a deal that gave UTA a formidable client list in TV news across broadcast and cable TV. More recently, UTA last December bought MediaLink, a strategic advisory firm long established in New York media, advertising and tech circles, in a $125 million transaction.

The elevation of Haldeman follows the promotion earlier this month of co-presidents Jay Sures and David Kramer to new titles. Sures is now vice chairman, while Kramer is president.

“As the cultural capital of so many industries, New York is incredibly important to UTA and our heightened presence there is critical to the next chapter of our growth,” Kramer said. “We’re excited to get the full benefit of Allan Haldeman’s connectivity and creative thinking as he works with the rest of our outstanding New York leadership team to find new ways to fully leverage our platform and expand opportunities for our clients, our people and our business.”

In his lit role, Haldeman reps a sizable roster of creators, showrunners, actors and directors and has played a key role in several growth initiatives in various parts of the company, the company said.