USC Marshall Launches Business Of Cinematic Arts Degree

USC Marshall School of Business
USC Marshall

The USC Marshall School of Business on Tuesday said it has launched a new four-year joint degree, the Business of Cinematics Arts.

In conjunction with the USC School of Cinematic Arts, first-year students and sprint admits to USC Marshall can apply to enroll in the program and receive the Bachelor of Science in Business of Cinematic Arts degree.

Courses include The Future of Digital Media & the Entertainment Industry and the Business and Management of Games. Throughout the program, students will see guest industry leaders including executives from Hulu, FX, MTV Networks and Lionsgate Studios Television.

As part of the degree, students are required to complete an industry internship. Past internships include at Paramount Pictures, CAA, Universal Music Group and more.

Marion Philadelphia is the program’s academic director.

