Universal Resort Orlando Flooded, Jurassic Park Ride Damaged By Hurricane Ian; Phased Reopening To Begin Friday

Hurricane Ian unleashed 14 inches of rain and winds up to 60 mph in Orlando on Wednesday night and this morning the damage from that onslaught was clear at Universal Resort Orlando.

News reports and photos posted to social media showed many areas of the park under several feet of water, including the Incredible Hulk Coaster the lower tracks of which are normally suspended over the park’s lagoon, but this morning they were submerged in the lagoon, which had obviously risen with the deluge.

Flood waters also inundated the walkway to the resort’s CityWalk and Portofino restaurant, the entrance to the adjacent Double Tree by Hilton hotel and the I-4 Express near the park.

Some flood photos at @UniversalORL Portofino Resort and walkway to CityWalk. https://t.co/1fXqe9x0sK — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) September 29, 2022

This WAS the entrance to the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at Universal Studios.



And those cars across Major Blvd used to be working cars. Likely not anymore. @MyNews13 #HurricaneIan#flooding pic.twitter.com/CpoHyAqeQD — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) September 29, 2022

The most noticeable impact from Ian may have been the giant hole blown in the side of the giant building that houses Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Park officials announced late today that, while “assessment and recovery efforts” continue, a “phased reopen” will begin on Friday for guests of the resort’s hotels who rode out the storm there. It is unclear which parts of the park that may include. Deadline reached out to park officials and will add any further comment received.