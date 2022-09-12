Universal Delays UK Release Of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Until After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Universal has chosen to delay the UK release of the Julia Roberts/George Clooney romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise “out of respect to the Royal Family.”

Originally scheduled to release this coming Friday (September 16), the Working Title film from director Ol Parker will instead go out on September 20, a day after the queen’s state funeral.

A Universal spokesperson shared the following statement with Deadline, “With the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Universal, Working Title, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and director Ol Parker have all decided to delay the opening of Ticket to Paradise in the UK until after the Queen’s funeral out of respect to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Ticket to Paradise is the latest reteam for stars Clooney and Roberts who play a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they made 25 years prior. Billie Lourd and Lily Lucas Bravo also star. Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.

Due for North American release on October 21, Ticket to Paradise began early offshore rollout this past weekend in seven markets, including majors Spain and Brazil. Spain was a No. 1 launch with $800K, ahead of The Lost City while Brazil came in at No. 2 with $700K, ahead of Bridget Jones’s Baby. Major markets ahead include Germany and Australia next frame, followed by the UK now on September 20, with France, Italy, Mexico and Korea in October. Japan releases November 3.