Universal Acquires Westbrook Studios Action Comedy ‘Regulators,’ Starring Nicky Jam

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has acquired the action-comedy Regulators, starring Nicky Jam, who is also producing via music label La Industria, Inc.

The deal followed multiple studio bids for the Westbrook Studios project. Story details are being kept under wraps.

Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona are attached to write the screenplay based on their pitch to the studio. The two have already appeared on the Black List for their action script Fight or Flight.

In addition to Jam, Will Smith, Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez and Heather Washington will produce the feature for Westbrook Studios, alongside Juan Diego Medina and Lorenzo Braun for La Industria, Inc. / Three Six Zero.

Universal EVP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for the studio.

Jam, a singer-songwriter, rapper and actor, appeared in Bad Boys for Life. The global Latin music star has also appeared in his own TV series, El Ganador, and online show The Rockstar.

In addition to his work with Cortrona, McLaren previously wrote How It Ends, which was also featured on the Black List and premiered on Netflix with David M. Rosenthal directing and Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, and Kelly McCormick producing. The sci-fi/thriller road movie starring Theo James and Forest Whitaker has been watched by over 100 million total viewers, was the #1 movie on the platform for 8 weeks following its release, and recently returned to the Global #1 movie spot in April 2022. McLaren’s credits also include Embassy at Paramount and Rambo: New Blood at Millennium Films. He is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

In addition to Cotrona’s writing projects, he is an actor in the upcoming Shazam 2 from Warner Brothers and Netflix’s Spy Kids reboot from his frequent collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. He is repped by Gersh, Inspire Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Nick Rivera Caminero, aka Nicky Jam, is a pioneer of the Latin Urban music genre. At the age of 11, he recorded his first album Diferente a Los Demás (Different From the Rest), which attracted the attention of DJs and artists in Puerto Rico. As a young adult, Jam gained attention from radio hits like “Yo No Soy Tu Marido”, “Me Voy Pa’l Party”, “Fiel A Tu Piel” and “La Combi Completa” among others, on the way to multiplatinum success as a recording artist and top draw on YouTube. Jam’s autobiographical series El Ganador premiered on Netflix at the end of 2019.