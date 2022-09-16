UK Jewish Film Festival To Host Single-Shot Feature ‘Shttl’ & Helena Bonham Carter-Narrated Doc ‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’

EXCLUSIVE: The UK Jewish Film Festival (November 10-20) has revealed its lineup of 2022 gala screenings and premieres, including special presentations of the single shot drama Shttl and Three Minutes: A Lengthening, the WWII drama co-produced by Steve McQueen and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter.

Shttl will screen as the festival’s Centerpiece Gala. The film’s director Ady Walter and producer Jean-Charles Lévy will be in attendance. Shot in a village constructed for the production and filmed in one long shot, the film captures the lives of the inhabitants of a Yiddish-speaking village on the eve of the Nazi invasion of Soviet Ukraine.

Three Minutes: A Lengthening, the directorial debut from dutch writer Bianca Stigter, will have its UK premiere during the festival. The film is narrated by Helena Bonham Carter and is composed entirely of a three-minute fragment of 16mm film from 1938. Uncovered and tirelessly restored, the documentary is billed as an emotionally charged and meditative glimpse into the lives of the unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village at the precipice of World War II. British filmmaker Steve McQueen co-produced the doc.

Elsewhere, the festival will hand a UK Premiere to Charlotte, an animated feature that explores the war-time life of the young artist, Charlotte Salomon, as she sets about painting over 1,000 autobiographical images considered by many to be the first-ever graphic novel before she was murdered in Auschwitz, aged-26 and pregnant. The film’s voice cast includes Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, Helen McCrory, Sophie Okonedo, and Jim Broadbent, who will be in attendance to introduce the film.

The festival will be bookended by Moshe Rosenthal’s latest film Karaoke, which opens the festival, and Where Life Begins by French actor and filmmaker Stéphane Freiss, which closes the festival. Director Paul Weiland (Sixty Six) will head the festival’s Best Film Award jury and Oscar-winning producer Teddy Leifer (All That Breathes) will lead the Best Documentary Award.

The festival will take place in cinemas nationwide from 10 – 20 November, and online from 21-27 November.