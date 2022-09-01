Twitter Rolling Out Edit Tweet Button For Paid Subscribers

said today it will debut an Edit Tweet button on subscription service “in coming weeks.”

It’s the platform’s most requested feature to date and will allows users to change published Tweets several times for up to 30 minutes. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” the company said in a blog post.

Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

“We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you,” the company said.

Twitter already offers Twitter Blue subscribers an Undo Tweet button that gives them 30 seconds to cancel a Tweet. The monthly subscription offering started rolling out in June of 2021 and has launched in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It costs $4.99 a month Stateside.

Twitter announced plans for an Edit button in early April. That was just after Elon Musk joined the board and several days after he conducted an online poll, on Twitter, about whether the company should add one. Twitter said then that it had been working on the feature since last year and the announcement had “nothing to do with a poll.”

By late April, Musk wasn’t a director and had struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion that he terminated this summer. Twitter sued and the two sides are fighting in Delaware Chancery Court with a trial set for October.

A whistleblower and former security chief Pieter Zatko, who was fired early this year, is set to testify in Congress later this month, alleging lax security on the site, misleading data and willful disregard by its CEO and top executives.