‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Drops New Trailer & Images From Sylvester Stallone Drama

In a couple of years, Sylvester Stallone’s mafio capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi is “gonna own this city.”

The city is Tulsa, and the drama is Tulsa King, the latest series for Paramount+ from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter (The Sopranos), who also serves as showrunner and writer. It follows Manfredi after he is released from prison and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The first two episodes debut Nov. 13, following a new episode of Yellowstone. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. It’s from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

Dana Delany as Margaret Brian Douglas/Paramount+
Max Casella as Armand Brian Douglas/Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch  Brian Douglas/Paramount+

