Tubi Confirms Adaptation Of ‘The Amityville Curse’ & Original Horror Pic ‘Marry F*** Kill’

Tubi and Incendo are expanding their relationship to create more horror content with a new film adaptation of Hans Holzer’s The Amityville Curse and an original film titled Marry F*** Kill. This announcement comes after the streaming service and production company collaborated on Terror Train.

“With the anticipated launch of the Tubi Original Terror Train right around the corner, we’re pleased to share that we’re already building upon our content creation partnership with Incendo,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration and working with fantastic Canadian filmmakers and talent on an exciting reimagining of The Amityville Curse and our new original, Marry F*** Kill, which mixes elements of Stranger Things and Euphoria in its captivating script.”

The new adaptation of The Amityville Curse is a modern take on the Holzer novel. Dennis Heaton (Motive) is adapting the book and Éric Tessier (You Will Remember Me) is directing. Terror Train‘s Graham Ludlow, Kaleigh Kavanagh, Brook Peters and Shari Segal are executive producing alongside fellow author and Holzer’s daughter, Alexandra Holzer, whose contribution to the film pays tribute to continue the authenticity and legacy of her father’s work.

Marry F*** Kill is an original film that sees five estranged college friends reunite to attend their friend’s funeral after a shocking suicide. Scarred by a past betrayal that led to the ultimate demise of their friendship, an innocent game of Marry F*** Kill spawns into something far more sinister than they could have imagined.

Led by an all-Canadian cast, the film stars Jedidiah Goodacre (Descendants), Maxine Denis (Party of Five), Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Utopia Falls), Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks (From), Deanna Jarvis (Beauty and the Beast), and Devin Cecchetto (The Craft: Legacy). Caroline Labrèche (Rule of 3) directs from a screenplay by Terror Train‘s Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin. The film will be produced by Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh (A Love Yarn); with executive producers Ludlow, Brook Peters and Shari Segal.

Terror Train will premiere on October 21 on Tubi as part of the platform’s monthlong Halloween-inspired genre celebration, “Terror on Tubi.” The new Terror Train adaptation, produced by Incendo, is set to thrill horror fans who have been clamoring for a remake of the 1980 cult classic for years.

Take a peek at Terror Train below.