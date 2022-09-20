‘Ink Master’ Producer Truly Original Hires Christy Coffey As Part Of West Coast Push

EXCLUSIVE: Truly Original, the production company behind Ink Master and a number of The Real Housewives shows, is stepping up its presence on the west coast.

The Banijay-owned company has hired Christy Coffey as VP, Development and Talent. Coffey, who was previously worked with the likes of Netflix, Viacom and Big Fish Entertainment, will oversee casting and talent relations for the company. She has worked on shows such as Teen Mom, The Hills: Next Gen and Martha Knows Best.

She joins the west coast team that includes Head of Development Chachi Senior, who joined the company in January 2020, and VP, Development Erin Mechanic, who joined in March 2020, just as Covid started.

Senior has been leading the push in LA with co-CEOs Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock based in New York. The company has an office in Venice and is in the process of growing its development and production ranks there even further.

It is looking to strike more talent deals out of the office following a deal with James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Truly Original produces The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Potomac and Dubai, Summer House and Winter House, The Last Cowboy with executive producer Taylor Sheridan, and game shows such as Deal or No Deal and Would I Lie to You.

Its New York team under Senior also includes Stephanya Bareham and Lucas Howe, both VPs of development, and Cat Cambra, senior director of development.

Senior said, “There is so much happening with talent in LA and that in-person contact is so important. I’ve been working with Erin for a decade – there’s no one better in the format game – and to have gotten to the point where we need a dedicated West Coast casting head is amazing, and we’re not done yet. Under Steven and Glenda, our New York and LA operations work together seamlessly, which puts Truly in a great position to serve the needs of all platforms.”

“The industry is evolving on an almost-daily basis, and Truly Original remains committed to our mission of growing creatively and attracting top talent. Expanding our footprint on the West Coast has bolstered our creative strengths and helped us deliver consistently for our buyers,” Hersh and Weinstock added. “We’re proud we were able to do that during some pretty challenging years and are bullish on our West Coast expansion and the future.”