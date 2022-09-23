‘True Detective’: John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw Among Season 4 Cast Of HBO Anthology Series

HBO is rounding out the cast for True Detective: Night Country. John Hawkes (Deadwood, Winter’s Bone), Christopher Eccleston (The Leftovers), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Finn Bennett (Domina) and Anna Lambe (Three Pines) are set as leads alongside Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in Season 4 of the crime anthology series.

In True Detective: Night Country, from writer-director-showrunner Issa López, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Hawkes will play Hank Prior, a police officer with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface.

Eccleston will portray Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police and a political animal with a long history tying him to Liz Danvers (Foster).

Shaw is Rose Aguineau, a survivalist with a past full of secrets.

Bennett will play Peter Prior, Liz Danvers’ protégé and apprentice— both for better or worse.

Lambe will portray Kayla Malee, a young nurse with little patience for anybody that messes with her family.

López and Foster serve as executive producers alongside Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak through Pastel. Alan Page Arriaga is a writer/executive producer. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce. Serving as producers are Princess Daazhraii Johnson and Cathy Tagnak Rexford, who have an important role in the show leading an Iñupiaq advisory council to consult on Native Alaskan culture. Sam Breckman also serves as producer.

