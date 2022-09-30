Trevor Noah Leaving ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show.

It comes seven years after the comedian joined the Comedy Central series. Noah took over from Jon Stewart in 2015.

He revealed the news at Thursday’s taping of the show. He is the latest late-night host to leave following the announced 2023 exit of James Corden from The Late Late Show and the cancellation of Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal.

He is understood to have been working with the network for a “long time” to figure out how he can maintain the demanding daily schedule.

The show has been regularly Emmy nominated but since Stewart left has lost out to John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight in the main awards category.

Noah said he had a feeling of “gratitude” and thanked the audience. “It’s been wild,” he said.

“I remember when we first started, so many people thought it was a crazy bet, I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African… what a journey’s it’s been. It’s been absolutely amazing,” he said.

He pointed to all the things that he has gone through, the Trump presidency, the pandemic. “After the seven years, my time is up. In the most beautiful way. I’ve loved hosting this show.”

He added that he’ll figure out the timing and he’ll continue hosting the show for the “time being”.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them,” said a Comedy Central spokesperson.