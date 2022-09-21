Trace Gallagher Named Permanent Anchor Of ‘Fox News @ Night’

Trace Gallagher has been named the permanent anchor of Fox News @ Night, Fox News Channel’s midnight ET newscast.

He succeeds Shannon Bream, who debuted as the anchor of Fox News Sunday earlier this month

Gallagher will take over the newscast on Oct. 3, anchoring from the Los Angeles.

Fox News

The newscast launched in 2017, originally at 11 PM ET. It moved to its new time slot last year, when Fox News debuted Gutfeld!. The newscast is shown in primetime in the PT and MT time zones. The network said that it averaged 1.1 million viewers and 218,000 in the demo in the past quarter.

Gallagher will continue to serve as the network’s chief breaking news correspondent.

Gallagher joined Fox News at the network’s launch in 1996, and most recently covered breaking news stories including the death of Queen Elizabeth and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage.” Gallagher said he looks forward “to breaking down the major headlines for our audience across the country every evening.” Before Fox News, he served as anchor and reporter at NBC stations in Las Vegas, Boise, ID, and Yuma AZ, as well as the CBS station in Orlando.