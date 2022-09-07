Toronto Film Festival Names Buffy Sainte-Marie As Tribute Award Honoree, Unveils Musical Guest & Presenter Lineup For 2022 Gala

Academy Award winner Buffy Sainte-Marie (An Officer and a Gentleman) has been set as the latest honoree of the TIFF Tribute Awards, which return to an in-person gala fundraiser during the 47th edition of the Toronto Film Festival, at Royal York Hotel on September 11th. TIFF also announced today that its gala will feature a musical performance by songwriter, poet, filmmaker and artist Mustafa. Presenters confirmed for the event include Darren Aronofsky, Olivia Colman, Sam Hunter, Sarah Polley and Jason Reitman, with more names to be announced in the coming days, alongside TIFF Rising Stars Natalia Aranguren, Gabriel LaBelle, Isaiah Lehtinen, Carmen Madonia, Thuso Mbedu, Joshua Odjick, Aaron Pierre, Choi Seung-yoon and Ty Simpkins.

Related Story WGA Sets Timeline For 2023 Writers Guild Awards, Updates Eligibility Rules For Some Categories

Sainte-Marie will receive the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media, recognizing leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema. Past recipients in the category include Alanis Obomsawin in 2021 and Mira Nair in 2020.

Sainte-Marie is an Indigenous Canadian-American singer-songwriter composer, visual artist, educator, pacifist and social activist, who remains the only Indigenous person to win an Oscar (in 1983 for Best Original Song “Up Where We Belong,” which she co-wrote for the film An Officer and a Gentleman). She will be attending the Toronto Film Festival in support of Madison Thomas’ doc Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, produced by Eagle Vision, White Pine Pictures and Paquin Entertainment, which will have its world premiere at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 8.

“Buffy Sainte-Marie has been challenging and changing the world for 60 years,” said TIFF CEO, Cameron Bailey. “Her groundbreaking music, her lifelong activism on behalf of Indigenous people, and her passion for teaching have transformed countless hearts and minds. She is a singular icon and we are thrilled to be honouring her with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.”

Sainte-Marie is joined as an honoree of the 2022 TIFF Tribute Awards by composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who will receive the Artisan Award; filmmaker Sally El Hosaini, who will receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award; actress Michelle Yeoh, who will receive the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award; actor Brendan Fraser, who will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance; Academy Award–winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, who will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award; and the ensemble of My Policeman, who will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. This year’s Toronto Film Festival runs from September 8-18.