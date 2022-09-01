Tony Award Winner Tonya Pinkins Signs With The Rosenzweig Group

EXCLUSIVE: Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam) has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management in all areas.

Pinkins is a Tony Award-winning actress and filmmaker who will next be seen in the Public Theater’s upcoming production of A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara (Slave Play).

Best known for her work on Broadway, Pinkins has earned three Tony noms in total, winning in 1992 for her performance as Sweet Anita in Jelly’s Last Jam. Over the course of the actress’ career in theater, she has also been recognized with Opie, Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, AUDLECO, Garland, LA Drama Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent and NAACP Theater awards.

Pinkins recently starred opposite Adrienne Warren in the ABC limited series Women of the Movement. The actress has also been seen in recurring roles on such series as God Friended Me, Fear the Walking Dead, Gotham, 24 and J.J. Abrams’ 11.22.63. Notable film credits include Above the Rim, The Book of Henry and Enchanted.

Pinkins made her feature directorial debut with the 2021 horror-comedy Red Pill, which received numerous accolades, including Best Narrative Feature at the Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Film Festival. A 2019-2022 Fulbright Specialist and published author, she also was the 2020 recipient of the Franky Award and the Rachel Crothers Leadership Award. Her podcast You Can’t Say That! is available for streaming on the Broadway Podcast Network.

The Rosenzweig Group is a management and production company, which was founded by Marni Rosenzweig in 2018. Up next for the company on the production side is the feature Time Alone, starring Clayton Cardenas and Taraji P. Henson, which it will produce alongside Escape Artists and Oakhurst Entertainment.