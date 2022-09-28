Tom Hardy To Narrate Sky Nature Doc; European Writers Club Unveils Cohort (Exclusive); Hayu CEE Launch; Mipcom Formats — Global Briefs

Tom Hardy To Narrate Sky And Netflix Nature Doc ‘Predators’

Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom star Tom Hardy will narrate the upcoming Sky Nature and Netflix doc series Predators. The show, unveiled earlier this year, is the first co-pro between Sky and Netflix and comes from Sky-owned True to Nature and Sky Studios, in association with the streamer. It follows five apex predators as they face the ultimate test of survival in drastically changing environments across the globe. “To bring Predators to life with one of the UK’s most gifted and reputable talents, who has a passion for environmental causes, is a great pleasure,” said Sky’s Director of Documentaries and Factual, Poppy Dixon. In the UK, Germany and Italy, the show is set to launch on Sky Nature and streaming service Now in December. Sky’s Comcast stabklemate NBCUniversal Global Distribution is selling the show internationally.

European Writers Club Unveils Program Cohort (Exclusive)

The European Writers Club, a European Union-supported pilot program aimed at teaming creatives with broadcasters across the continent, has unveiled its latest cohort of candidates. Among the 12 selected writers are Donna Sharpe, representing Germany, who co-wrote Trom, the Viaplay, BBC and ZDF political drama from Denmark’s Reinvent Studios; Iceland’s Sigurjón Kjartansson, who was showrunner on RUV’s 2015 series Trapped, which sold to the likes of the BBC; Spain’s Gema R. Neira, who created Netflix period drama Cable Girls and is co-creator of bilingual Apple TV+ drama Now and Then; and Sweden’s Mona Masri, who was a writer on Netflix drama Snabba Cash and is working on Nicolas Winding Refn’s noir series Copenhagen Cowboy for the streamer. Also selected are Miro Sifra (Slovakia), Julie Budtz Sorensen (Denmark), Lauri Lippmaa (Estonia), Raphaelle Richet (France), Susan Connolly (Ireland), Anne Barnhoorn (the Netherlands), Anne Wisloff (Norway) and Mario Cunha (Portugal). The EWC received around 120 applicants for the lots. “Hearing all our candidates we realized that there is definitely a need for such a network for experienced writers. That is why, besides the boosting session we organize, we also aim at creating a European network for writers, where they can get advice, connect with each other and get inspired,” said EWC Project Manager Nawell Amour.

NBCU’s Reality Streamer Hayu Gets CEE Launch

NBCUniversal International’s reality TV on-demand streamer Hayu is launching in Central and Eastern Europe, taking its total footprint to more than 40 territories. Hayu will arrive in the region in Q4 of this year, offering around 300 shows, including programs from the Below Deck, The Real Housewives and Million Dollar Listings franchises. Most content will be made available on the day of its U.S. broadcast, and consumers can access a free seven-day trial before signing up.

Warner Bros. & Red Arrow Unveil Mipcom Format Slates

Warner Bros. International Television Production and Red Arrow Studios International are the latest distributors to unveil formats debuting in Cannes at Mipcom next month. Warner Bros Discovery-owned WBITVP is launching Dutch dating reality format Matched By Mom, in which men give control of their love lives to their moms; Wall to Wall’s challenge reality format Go Hard or Go Home, young adult-skewed Belgian daily digital format Now What, TBS series Stupid Pet Tricks and 101 Places to Party Before You Die, which was originally for TruTV. Additionally WBITVP has acquired Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, France and New Zealand rights to celebrity relatives format Claim to Fame. The show, which makes up part of RASI’s Mipcom Cannes launch line-up, sees 12 celebrity relatives live under one roof while concealing their identities from others. The Kinetic Content show sired over the summer on ABC in the U.S. Also on RASI’s slate are UK celebrity journalism competition format Hold the Front Page; Old People’s Home for Teenagers, an ABC Australia spin-off of Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds; career change format My New Mystery Job, social issues show The X Experiment and Germany’s Celebrity Career Challenge.