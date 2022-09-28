‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Prime Video

Prime Video has set a December premiere date for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. All eight episodes of the series, starring and executive produced by John Krasinski, will launch on Wednesday, December 21, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Prime Video

Season 3 of the action-thriller series finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.

In addition to Krasinski, also returning for the third season are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Joining as new series regulars are Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was previously renewed for a fourth season, with Michael Peña joining the cast. He will be introduced in the final episode of Season 3 before joining the cast full-time in Season 4, which, as Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva previously reported, will be its last.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television and executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.