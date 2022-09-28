‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series

Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019.

Waititi directs the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television. It’s described as a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd.

Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House Courtesy/Barry McCall/Pia Sonstrod/Tim Ladd

Kudrow plays Penelope; Tuck portrays Kevin; Yi is Judy; Murphy plays Alto; Nsengiyumva is Widgit; Temte portrays Bittelig; Thompson plays Saffron and House is Fianna.

The 1981 fantasy film, co-written, directed and produced by Gilliam, follows the time-traveling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet. They are former workers of the Supreme Being who have stolen a map that charts all the holes in the space-time fabric, using it to hop from one historical era to the next in order to steal riches. Throughout the movie, they meet various historical and fictional characters, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Robin Hood, while the Supreme Being simultaneously tries to catch up to them and retrieve the map. The film starred Sean Connery, John Cleese, Shelley Duvall, Ralph Richardson, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm, Michael Palin, Peter Vaughan and David Warner.

Time Bandits is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television. The series is executive produced by Waititi, Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Garrett Basch along with Handmade Films.

Kudrow is repped by CAA and Gochman Law Group. Tuck is repped by rebel nineteen. Yi is repped by Global Artists Agency, manager Gladys Gonzalez and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Murphy is repped by Susannah Norris / Susannah Norris Agency. Nsengiyumva is repped by Lindy King and Julia Charteris at United Agents. Temte is repped by Actors in Scandinavia, in the US by Artist International and by Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen. Thompson is repped by Clarissa Efthymiades at CVGG. House is repped by Colin Moy at Lion Rock Management.