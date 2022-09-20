Tiffany Haddish Sees Child Sex Abuse Suit End; Claims Dismissed By Plaintiff Less Than A Month After Filing

Tiffany Haddish will not be facing a child sexual abuse lawsuit and more such horrible accusations after all.

Less than a month after Jane Doe first filed a multi-claim complaint in L.A. Superior Court, the plaintiff has ended her own action. “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” said Jane Doe in a statement put out today. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Along with the public stepping back, the plaintiffs also put a dismissal with prejudice notice in federal court today. That means for all purposes the matter against The Aferparty star and comedian and co-defendant Aries Spears is over. Representatives for Haddish did not respond to request for comment on the matter or whether there was a financial settlement.

It’s all a sudden twist from where this all started just a few weeks ago.

In a graphic and vivid jury seeking August 27 filing, the self-representing Jane Doe made a plethora of accusations against the duo ver the admittedly sordid 2014 video “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” On September 5, Haddish took to social media to declare “clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

The Girls Trip actress declined to say much more because of the “ongoing legal case.” However, her then attorney Andrew Brettler said before Haddish posted on Instagram that “plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.” The Lavely & Singer lawyer added: “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.”

On September 9, the matter was moved over to federal court in California by Haddish and a new team of lawyers. Not long after, most of the case was sealed, in no small part due to the issue of photographs of the minors in question and alleged sexual abuse. That seal was lifted by the District Court judge in ensuing days. On September 16, both sides placed a joint letter in the docket requesting a permanent seal as whispers of some sort of agreement began to drift around.

Now the whole thing is a consigned to the past, legally and literally.