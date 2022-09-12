TIFF Deal Logjam Loosening? ‘The Blackening’ Scares Up Three WW Offers For Horror-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: After a weekend in which distributors launched a salvo of great films into awards season, what about the acquisitions market? Here’s one that ought to sale by today or tomorrow. Sources said that the MRC horror-comedy The Blackening has three offers on the table for world rights, encompassing both theatrical distributors and streamers. The Tim Story-directed film had its world premiere Saturday, September 10 at 11:59pm at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, and it was by all accounts a raucous event. MRC Film is selling with Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins, who is also a producer.

Scripted by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, pic is described as a Scream-like horror-comedy that similarly plays on acknowledged tropes of the horror genre. Basically, it asks a good question. Since it always seems like Black characters get killed first in scary movies, what happens when all of the characters are Black? We find out when seven Black friends go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not.

Stay tuned. This should close soon.