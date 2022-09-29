‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast.

It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays and can be accessed on all major podcast platforms.

The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio that captivated at-home audiences back in the day. Now fans can visit Genoa City from anywhere, anytime.

“We are thrilled to be launching The Young and the Restless as a showcast. As we continue to expand our podcast offerings, we find shows that share a deeply passionate fanbase translate well into the audio space,” said Steve Raizes, EVP of podcasting and audio for Paramount. “We’ve seen significant success with this strategy with The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show: Ears Edition and expect similar results with The Young and the Restless.”

CBS’ longest-running daytime drama will also celebrate its anniversary with return appearances of fan favorites throughout the season.

The Young and the Restless has been the most-watched daytime drama for 35 consecutive years. It airs weekdays on CBS and also streams on Paramount+ and is from the Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony. It is executive produced by Anthony Morina while the co-executive producer and head writer is Josh Griffith.