UTA Signs ‘The Woman King’s Sheila Atim

EXCLUSIVE: Sheila Atim MBE (The Woman King) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Atim is a two-time Olivier Award winner who stars alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega in Sony’s historical epic The Woman King, which world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and opens in the U.S. today.

The actress plays Signora Vitelli in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio for Disney+ and will next appear in the drama All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, which is a co-production between A24 and Barry Jenkins’ filmmaking collective, Pastel. Atim previously collaborated with Jenkins as Mabel in his Golden Globe-winning limited series The Underground Railroad for Prime Video, which earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special.

The actress also starred alongside Academy Award winner Halle Berry in her feature directorial debut, Bruised, which premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. Her portrayal of MMA trainer Bobbi Buddhakan Berroa in the Netflix pic resulted in a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture.

Atim was a series regular on Hulu’s Harlots opposite Samantha Morton and appeared alongside Rufus Sewell in BBC’s The Pale Horse, playing a guest lead role in Netflix’s The Irregulars. Other television credits include The Feed and Bounty Hunters.

Atim is otherwise best known for winning two Olivier Awards for her work on stage, including Best Actress for her work in Constellations and Best Supporting Actress for her breakout performance in Girl from the North Country. Also a playwright, her debut play, Anguis — produced by Avalon and BBC Arts — premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. As a composer, she has written the music for two Che Walker plays, including Time is Love at the Finborough Theatre and Wolf Club at the Hampstead Theatre.

Atim received an MBE from the Duke of Cambridge for services to drama in 2019. She continues to be represented by Middleweek Newton Talent Management, Manuka, The Artists Partnership and Tapestry.