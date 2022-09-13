‘The White Lotus’ Writer-Director Mike White Pleas ‘Don’t Vote Me Off The Island’ After Back-To-Back Emmy Wins

HBO’s The White Lotus swept the writing and directing categories for Limited Series at the Emmys tonight, handing two trophies to creator Mike White in a matter of minutes.

On stage, White referenced his appearance years earlier as a contestant on Survivor (he finished second in season 37 of that show), suggesting that his two wins tonight made him “vulnerable” to a Hollywood backlash.

“I just wanted to say, I was on Survivor, and on Survivor the way to stay in the game is you lower your threat level,” he noted. “Now, I feel like I’ve raised my threat level and it’s like I just want to stay in the game. Awards are great. I love writing. I love doing what I do. Like, don’t come for me. Don’t vote me off the island, please!”

Those remarks came after he won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Moments before, he had collected the Emmy for directing that show, a satire of privilege set in a luxury resort in Hawaii. In the earlier speech he became choked up after referencing his father, Mel (father and son competed together on a season of The Amazing Race over a decade ago).

“I want to thank my parents. I love my parents. My mom let me be the weird kid that I wanted to be. My dad, who is struggling right now,” he said, holding back tears, “thank you so much for letting me honor him tonight.”

Steve Zahn (L) and Murray Bartlett in ‘The White Lotus’ Mario Perez/HBO

White faced formidable competition in both categories. The directing category put him up against Danny Strong of Dopesick, and Francesca Gregorini and Michael Showalter of The Dropout, among other nominees. The writing category also featured The Dropout and Dopesick, along with Impeachment: American Crime Story, MAID, and more.

White also thanked Jennifer Coolidge and Molly Shannon, who both appear in The White Lotus (Coolidge won an Emmy for her performance in the series tonight).

“Jennifer Coolidge and Molly Shannon who are my friends who like inspired me to write this,” he said. “They’re so cool.”

White filmed season 2 of The White Lotus in Italy. Coolidge is among the few cast members from season 1 to return for the next season, along with her season 1 love interest, played by John Gries. They are joined by Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richarson, and Will Sharpe, among others . Season 2, set in Sicily, is expected to premiere in October.



