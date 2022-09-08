‘The Wheel Of Time’s Justine Juel Gillmer Strikes Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Justine Juel Gillmer, exec producer of Amazon’s big-budget series The Wheel of Time, has scored a studio home.

Gillmer has struck an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. She will develop and produce series for the studio.

It comes after she was elevated to an exec producer for season two of the series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic, which has already been renewed for a third season. Gillmer began as a co-exec producer on season one.

She also wrote the Emmy-nominated film The Survivor, starring Ben Foster and directed by Barry Levinson, that premiered on HBO in May.

Other feature film work includes the screenplay for Irena Sendler, which is currently set up at Warner Bros. with Gal Gadot attached to star with the Wonder Woman actor exec producing via her and Jaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave and Marc Platt Productions.

On the TV side, she was an executive story editor on AMC’s Into the Badlands, a supervising producer on The CW’s The 100 and a co-exec producer on season one of Paramount+’s Halo.

She also wrote on Australian series such as Cleverman and The Deep.

Gillmer is repped by WME, Grandview Entertainment, Paper Road Partners, and Hansen Jacobson.