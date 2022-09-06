The Weeknd Says His ‘Voice Is Safe’ After Canceling Concert, Rescheduled LA Appearance Is Being ‘Worked Out Soon’

The Weeknd is updating fans on the health of his voice after he was forced to cancel his concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles following three songs. The performer also said his presentations in Toronto would remain on track and his team was working on rescheduling the concert from this past Saturday.

“Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he shared on Instagram. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO.”

The Weeknd was about 15 minutes into his concert when he stopped his appearance after saying he had lost his voice.

“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good, you’ll get your money back. I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize.”

He would later release a statement on social media saying, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The Weeknd is also set to star in HBO’s The Idol later this year.