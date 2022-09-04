The Weeknd Loses It, Cancels SoFi Stadium Show After Three Songs

Skip to main content
Getty Images

It wasn’t a long weekend for The Weeknd Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The performer stopped his sold-out show during the third song of his set, abruptly walking off the stage.

He came back out and told the audience he had lost his voice, and apologized for having to cancel. Many in the crowd reacted negatively to the news, and some remained seated even as the house lights came up.

The Weeknd was in the middle of his song “Can’t Feel My Face” when he decided not to continue

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he said in a raspy voice to the audience. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

The Weeknd said he wanted to apologize personally, rather than via social media. “I can’t give you what I want to give you,” he said.

