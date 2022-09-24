‘The Watcher’: Netflix Unveils Trailer & Debut Date For Ryan Murphy’s Latest Scarefest

A true story about a creep who stalks a family in their New Jersey home is now the subject of The Watcher, a Netflix limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan that premieres Oct. 13.

The limited series stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as Maria and Derek Brannock, who move into what is supposed to be their suburban dream home. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “the watcher” start arriving as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. The series also stars Margo Martingale, Jennifer Coolidge, Terry Kinney and Mia Farrow.

The series is inspired by the infamous story of a couple who bought a 1905 Dutch colonial revival in New Jersey for nearly $1.4 million. They were forced to abandon their new home over chilling letters from a mysterious stranger who claimed to have been “watching” the house for decades.

“I am the Watcher. Bring me your young blood,” one of the notes read.

In December 2018, after a bidding battle that involved six studios, Netflix landed “The Watcher” rights package that included an article by Reeves Wiedeman published on New York magazine’s website, The Cut, and the rights of the original homeowners. Executive producing with Murphy and Brennan are Eric Newman (Narcos), Bryan Unkeless as well as Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Catfish).