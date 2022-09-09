‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says The Queen “Wore A Crown With Pillaged Stones From India And Africa”

“I think though we can mourn the Queen and not the empire,” said Sunny Hostin on The View today.

Hostin’s assertion came in response to a story from Joy Behar about her time doing standup in the U.K., where she said jokes about the Queen did not go over well.

Hostin said that, having lived in the U.K., she herself got caught up in the “pomp and circumstances” surrounding the monarchy.

She offered a more critical take today.

“Because if you really think about what the monarchy was built on,” she continued, “it was built on the backs of Black and brown people.”

The View co-host held up the crown itself as an example.

“She [the Queen] wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa,” said Hostin. “And now what you’re seeing, at least in the Black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations.”

The conversation comes on the heels of a controversial tweet from a Carnegie Mellon professor yesterday wishing Queen Elizabeth II “excruciating” pain in her final hours.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” tweeted Uju Anya, whose parents both came from countries under British colonial rule.

It appears that Twitter has deleted this tweet by Uju Anya for violating the Twitter rules. pic.twitter.com/bjtW6RtodK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 8, 2022

Jeff Bezos raised the profile of her post by questioning its purpose and tone. The tweet was later taken down for violating Twitter’s content policies.

Carnegie Mellon called its professor’s tweet “offensive and objectionable” and indicated it did not “represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.”

But Hostin saw Anya’s tweet — apart from wishing pain on the Queen — as simple fact.

“There isn’t a lie in the rest of that tweet,” she countered. “It was a thieving, raping, genocidal empire.”

Referring to (now) King Charles, Hostin continued, “It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy and it’s time for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies.”

She also offered that Charles “could address the accusations of racism by his son and Meghan Markle, as well.”