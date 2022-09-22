‘The Unknown’: Objective Media Group & ‘The Traitors’ Creator IDTV Pair For Psychological Social Experiment

The Cube producer Objective Media Group and The Traitors creator IDTV are forging an under-the-wraps format in the UK and U.S. titled The Unknown, a psychological social experiment that will be unveiled at next month’s Mipcom market.

Little is being revealed about The Unknown beyond its sub-genre but All3Media stablemates OMG and IDTV will be pitching to U.S. networks before Cannes. CAA is representing in the U.S.

Dutch producer IDTV created The Traitors, which has been picked up in 11 markets including the BBC in the UK and Peacock in the U.S., where it is being produced by another All3Media indie, Studio Lambert. The French version for local broadcaster M6 was M6’s highest entertainment format launch for two decades and the format sees contestants work as a team to complete missions in a castle, while several of them are traitors manipulating their way to a cash prize.

OMG and IDTV are also behind Lingo, the UK word format that has been remade for CBS, hosted by RuPaul Charles.

“IDTV is focused on the development and realization of new psychological adventure reality formats,” said IDTV CEO Marc Pos. “We wanted to work with Objective Media Group because of their international experience and likeminded approach to making good content.”