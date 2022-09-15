‘The Son’ Director Florian Zeller Boards TV Adaptation Of Tony Award-Winner ‘The Lehman Trilogy’

The Son and The Father director Florian Zeller will direct, write and co-produce the upcoming big-budget TV adaptation of Tony Award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy, his debut TV project.

Zeller, whose critically-acclaimed Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern-starring feature The Son premiered at Venice, has boarded the project under his newly-formed Mediawan-backed Blue Morning production vehicle, alongside Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and Domenico Procacci’s Fandango.

The Tony winner, which was adapted from the Steffano Massini play by Sam Mendes for the West End in 2018 and Broadway in 2020, tells the epic history of one of the global financial institutions that helped spark the 2008 recession. Adapted by Ben Power, the production won five Tony Awards earlier this year, including prizes for Mendes’ direction and for the lead performance of Simon Russell Beale.

HBO’s My Brilliant Friend duo Lorenzo Mieli and Procacci will team up again and exec produce alongside Blue Morning co-founder Federica Sainte-Rose and De Maio Entertainment’s Lorenzo De Maio.

Zeller will write, direct and co-produce the high-end TV series, his first, which he called a “fascinating tale of family and power.”

“I could not dream of a richer canvas on which to work and so grateful to everyone who made this a reality,” he added.

Fremantle Group COO and Continental CEO Andrea Scrosati said working with talent such as Zeller is “at the heart of the Fremantle mission.”

Zeller’s The Son will hit cinemas soon and follows his 2020 psychological drama The Father, the Anthony Hopkins-starrer for which he won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar with Christopher Hampton.

Earlier this week, he unveiled Blue Morning, backed by Call My Agent! firm Mediawan, which he is overseeing out of Paris and LA with former CAA agent Sainte-Rose.

Zeller is represented by CAA and Adequat in France, as well as attorneys Carlos Goodman and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.