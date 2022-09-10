‘The Santa Clauses’: Disney+ Drops First Trailer, Announces Premiere Date – D23

You’re not gonna believe who wants to take over the job of Santa Claus.

In the first trailer for The Santa Clauses for Disney+, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) meets with Peyton Manning about taking over the very important role of Kris Kringle. Since Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, he announces his retirement to the elves and begins the process of finding his worthy replacement.

The series’ first trailer and the show’s Nov. 16, two-episode premiere were shared Saturday at D23 in Anaheim. Besides Allen, the series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, Laura San Giacomo as a Christmas witch, and Kal Penn as Simon Choski.

Recently, Deadline broke that David Krumholtz will also reprise his beloved role as Bernard the elf.

The Emmy-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Frasier) is the executive producer and showrunner and Allen, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.