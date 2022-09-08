‘The Sandman’ Storms Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘Uncharted’ Rises 17% In Second Week On Netflix

Ending a stretch of almost three months when Stranger Things was No. 1 or No. 2, The Sandman knocked it down to third place for the week of August 8 to 14. Nielsen said the fantasy drama series won the week with almost 1.4 billion minutes of viewing.

After finishing No. 4 in the previous week, The Sandman added about 300 million minutes of watching.

Nielsen’s rankings count viewing only via a TV screen for HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. Results are delivered after about one month’s delay.

Movies offered more intrigue than series this week, with Uncharted leading the film field. The video game adaptation, whose theatrical run starting last February netted more than $400 billion in global box office, gained 17% from its previous week, though the comparisons are inexact. The prior week captured just the initial three days, while the August 8 to 14 period was a full week. Still, the uptick arguably shows the value of having a theatrical element for films coming to streaming.

Netflix’s Day Shift, a film starring Jaimie Foxx as a vampire hunter, collected 982 million minutes from an audience with a significant multicultural component. Nielsen estimated that 25% of viewing coming from Hispanic homes and 30% from African-American homes.

Lightyear stayed in the top 10 but fell 46% from its prior week. The Toy Story prequel, which had underwhelming box office results over the summer, made its debut as a Disney+ title in early August.

Here’s the full top 10:

The Sandman (Netflix) – 11 episodes, 1.386 billion minutes of streaming

Uncharted (Netflix) – film, 1.185B min.

Stranger Things (Netflix) – 34 episodes, 1.123B min.

Day Shift (Netflix) – film, 982M min.

Virgin River (Netflix) – 42 eps., 934M min.

Locke & Key (Netflix) – 28 eps., 919M min.

Bluey (Disney+) – 112 eps., 917M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 764M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) – 18 eps., 702M min.

Lightyear (Disney+) – film, 700M min.