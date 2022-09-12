VMI Worldwide Launches International Sales On Horror-Thriller ‘The Retaliators’ Featuring Music From Mötley Crüe & Papa Roach

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based sales and distribution company VMI Worldwide has picked up international distribution rights to the horror-thriller The Retaliators and will launch sales at the Toronto Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated by Jessica Bennett and Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide and producer Michael Lombardi and Tiffany Boyle of Ramo Law on behalf of the filmmakers.

The flick, which is from Better Noise Films, producers of The Dirt, follows an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. Samuel Gonzalez Jr., Michael Lombardi, and Bridget Smith direct from a script by the Geare Brothers, Darren Geare and Jeff Allen Geare.

The film is soundtracked by a collection of rock’s biggest names, including Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Papa Roach who also make cameo appearances.

The soundtrack will also feature music from Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things.

The film’s cast is led by Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Joseph Gatt (Game of Thrones).

“The Retaliators dives into the depths of humanity showcasing how far one man would go for revenge, painted on a backdrop of blood and gore. We are thrilled to present The Retaliators at TIFF, a film featuring original music by some of the most successful metal bands of all time and most exciting up-and-coming rock bands today, marrying exceptional filmmaking with the soundtrack will elevate the level of thrills and chills to new heights,” says Andre Relis, CEO and Founder of VMI Worldwide.

The film hits cinemas worldwide on September 14, 2022, and is being released theatrically in the US and Canada by CineLife and internationally by Trafalgar Releasing.

“We are delighted to have VMI Worldwide on board for our international home entertainment sales. The response and reviews as we gear towards theatrical release show the appetite for the type of project,” says Allen Kovac, founder, and CEO of Better Noise.