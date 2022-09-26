‘The Red’: Oz Horror Underway With Tess Haubrich, Michael Biehn & Angie Milliken; Amp Handles Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Production begins today [Monday 26 September] on Australian survival horror The Red, starring Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant), Michael Biehn (The Terminator) and Angie Milliken (Elvis).

In the film, a young sheriff (Haubrich) obsessed with living up to her dead father’s legacy finds her mettle tested when locals are found ripped to shreds. She must finally face up to her past and work with her eccentric Vietnam veteran uncle (Biehn) to defeat the beast responsible for the murders before it kills everyone in town.

Ryan Coonan directs from a script he wrote with Richard Barcaricchio based on their short film Waterborne. Produced in 2014, Waterborne played at more than 70 festivals including Fantasia, Fantastic Fest and Sitges.

Producers are Judd Tilyard (Two Heads Creek) and Liz Tomkins for Dicentium Films, Jessica Butland (Ruby’s Choice) for Radioactive Pictures and Barcaricchio, with Brett Thornquest and Steven Matusko of Eclectik Vision co-producing (Blood Vessel). Verity Fiction is executive producer alongside James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of UK-based sales firm Amp.

Creature effects come from Toby Barron (Thor: Ragnorok).

Shooting will take place in Cracow, Central Queensland and at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane. Finance comes from Eclectik Vision and Alceon Entertainment Partners with additional support from Screen Queensland and Screen West.

Pic will be released by Radioactive Pictures in Australia and New Zealand. Amp is handling world sales ahead of the AFM in November.

Coonan commented: “I can’t wait to bring the feature version of our short film to life. The short’s mix of drama from our real-world characters and the real terror that comes from our beast had such an amazing reaction from audiences around the world, so it’s going to be a privilege to experience that again when we bring The Red to the big screen”.