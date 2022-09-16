‘The Real Love Boat’: CBS Reveals Cold Open Featuring Ted Lange Cameo

CBS is preparing to set sail with The Real Love Boat by sharing the cold open of its new dating show aboard a Princess Cruises ship.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will host the veritable Love Island on the sea adventure that will bring 12 singles together for love on the Lido deck. Like the dramatized version from the ’70s, the unscripted show will feature three key crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) — to serve in matchmaking roles. Even Ted Lange, who played the original bartender Isaac Washington on the drama, makes a special appearance.

A shoe designer, firefighter, nurse, teacher and landscape architect are among the men and women participating. Throughout the season, the singles will embark on destination dates and compete in challenges to test couples’ compatibility and chemistry, while earning rewards. New singles come aboard at every port, while those who don’t find a match will be left behind.

The series premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 on the CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers for Eureka. Besides hosting, Romijn and O’Connell perform the vocals for the iconic song featured in the series opening credits.