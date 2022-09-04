‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7 Cast Speculation Swirls After Photo Leaks Online

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is seemingly around the corner and fans got a little tease of the new season when the cast photo leaked online. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the updated RHOP picture ahead of Bravo releasing it officially.

Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo are featured in the image depicted for the new season. All of the housewives sport new and refreshed looks in red for the cast picture that had not been updated since Season 5.

The photo was first seen on the YouTube TV show page for RHOP, which you can see in its full glory below. One thing to note is that this is the first Real Housewives franchise with four OG stars going strong through seven seasons. Bryant, Huger, Darby and Dixon have been at the core of the franchise since it first started airing on Bravo in 2016.

Dillard Bassett came on board in Season 3, Osefo joined the show in Season 5 and Thornton was added in Season 6. Another thing to note is that the main cast would seemingly remain unchanged from Season 6 as all housewives from the previous season are expected to return with no new full-time additions.

As of now, Bravo has not confirmed when RHOP Season 7 will premiere on the network but the new season is expected to start sometime this fall following The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights.

Deadline has reached out to Bravo for comment.

See the RHOP Season 7 cast photo below.