HM Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Begins Journey Home; Driven From Balmoral To Holyrood House In Edinburgh – watch

HM The Queen has left Balmoral for the final time, with the late monarch’s coffin this morning beginning the journey back to London, where the state funeral will take place on Monday September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II was being played out of Balmoral for the final time by the Piper to the Sovereign. A reef is placed on top of the coffin, made up of flowers from the Scottish estate. pic.twitter.com/KqjV4A0v9e — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 11, 2022

Mourners lined the streets as the Queen’s coffin was driven out of the gates of Balmoral, the monarch’s much-loved Scottish highland home, on the way to Edinburgh, the Scottish capital where the coffin will remain until Tuesday. Then, it will be flown back to London, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne.

The coffin will be mounted on a catafalque in Westminster Hall in London, where thousands of mourners will be able to pay their respects over four days. 200,000 mourners queued up to pay their respects to HM The Queen Mother in the same place in 2002.

The Queen died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, with her son, now King Charles III and daughter Princess Anne at her bedside.

Her grandsons, William – now Prince of Wales – and Harry, Duke of Sussex, both accompanied by their wives, stepped out in public yesterday for the first time since the Queen’s death, greeting well-wishers and inspecting thousands of floral tributes left at Windsor Castle.