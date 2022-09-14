‘The People’s Joker’ Pulled From TIFF Over “Rights Issues”

Vera Drew has removed her film The People’s Joker from the Toronto Film Festival lineup, per fest organizers.

“The filmmaker has withdrawn this film due to rights issues,” a statement posted to TIFF’s official website reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience. Current ticket holders will receive an email from TIFF Customer Relations with information on their purchase.”

Warners did not respond to comment. It’s likely that the studio was protecting its DC IP, as is the standard with copyright protection.

“We have no further comment beyond what is on TIFF’s website,” a spokesperson for the production told Deadline.

Drew — who wrote, directed and stars in the film inspired by DC characters — first hinted at the People’s Joker development in a message posted to her Twitter on Tuesday. “I have no clue how today goes and my team wants me to say nothing of course so I’ll stay vague…” she wrote. “But whatever happens in the next few hours, I want you to know…if you’ve been waiting and aching to watch our movie, ur going to get to soon. Stay tuned and stay with me. Need ur help.”

In The People’s Joker, an aspiring clown (Drew) grappling with her gender identity combats a fascistic caped crusader. UTA is repping rights to the film, which debuted on Tuesday as part of TIFF’s Midnight Madness section. While further screenings had been planned, those have now been cancelled.

View Drew’s post hinting at the plight of The People’s Joker below. The film’s teaser can be found above.